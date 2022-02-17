Pilgrim's Pride falls after JBS withdraws bid for remaining stake

Feb. 17, 2022 4:47 PM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) sunk 8.6% in after hours trading after JBS withdrew its offer to buy the remainder of the company it didn't already own.
  • JBS said it withdrew the offer after failing to reach an agreement with Pilgrim's Pride board's special committee, according to a statement.
  • The withdrawal comes after JBS offered to purchase the remainder of PPC it didn't already own in August. Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA offered to buy the remainder for $26.50/share in August, though JBS agreed to increase its offer to $28.50 in November, according to a press release earlier this month.
  • JBS already owned an 80.21% stake in Pilgrim's Pride, which the meatpacker purchased in 2009.
  • Earlier, Sen. Warren, others said to renew call for DOJ to scrutinize Sanderson Farms sale.
