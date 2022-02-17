NexImmune promotes chief operating officer to lead the company as CEO departs
Feb. 17, 2022 4:47 PM ETNexImmune, Inc. (NEXI)AZN, RHHBY, LLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) announced the appointment of Kristi Jones as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors effective, Feb. 15, following the resignation of former CEO Scott Carmer this week.
- Ms. Jones served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer since Mar. 2018 and Chief Business Officer from Jun. 2017 to Mar. 2018.
- Before that, she held multiple strategic and operational leadership roles for over 25 years at AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), Genentech of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).
- Ms. Kristi’s decades of experience in biotechnology and pharma industries, including her role as NexImmune’s (NEXI) chief business officer and the chief operating officer, “make her the ideal candidate to lead the Company going forward,” Sol J. Barer, Chairman of the board remarked.
- On Feb. 17, NexImmune (NEXI) announced that Carmer had resigned as President and CEO as well as a director of the firm effective Feb. 12, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday.