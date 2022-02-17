Tanger Factory 2022 guidance midpoint tops consensusl; NOI growth builds

Closeup shot of an unrecognisable woman shopping for clothes in a store

Marco VDM/E+ via Getty Images

  • Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued guidance for 2022 FFO per share of $1.68-$1.76, in which the midpoint of $1.72 exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.69. Guidance assumes same-store NOI growth of 1.5%-3.5% for the year.
  • Q4 core FFO per share of $0.45, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $0.41, fell from $0.47 in the previous quarter and $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. Tanger Factory (SKT) stock fell 0.5% in after-hours trading.
  • Total portfolio occupancy was 95.3% on Dec. 31, 2021, up from 94.4% at Sept. 30.
  • Q4 same-center net operating income for consolidated portfolio rose to $82.8M from $73.8M in Q3 and $78.4M in Q4 2020.
  • Presiedent and CEO Stephen Yalof explained Q4 results were "driven by positive traffic and tenant sales and accelerating leasing trends at our open-air centers. Domestic traffic during the quarter exceeded 2019 levels."
  • Conference call on Feb. 18 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Tanger Factory FFO of $0.45 beats by $0.04, revenue of $112.09M beats by $3.74M
