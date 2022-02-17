FirstService expands credit facility to $1B for repaying remaining term loan balance
Feb. 17, 2022 4:50 PM ETFirstService Corporation (FSV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) expanded and extended its revolving credit facility to $1B on an unsecured basis for a new 5-year term maturing in February 2027.
- Under the amended facility, FirstService also has the right to increase the facility by up to $250M on the same terms and conditions as the original facility.
- The facility will be used to repay the remaining term loan balance of $407M under the prior credit facility, and will also continue to be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes and to fund future tuck-under acquisitions.
- The increased 5-year facility was substantially oversubscribed by its syndicate of ten banks.
- "The facility, together with our remaining tranche of $90M of privately-held long-term senior notes, provides us with a good complement of attractively priced debt financing and maintains our strong, investment-grade balance sheet," CFO Jeremy Rakusin commented.