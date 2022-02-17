Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) -3.5% post-market after reporting a larger than expected Q4 GAAP loss of $38.5M, compared to a $169M net loss in the year-ago quarter, while revenues rose 36% Y/Y to $435.2M.

Sunrun said it delivered record volumes in 2021, adding more than 110K customers representing 31% growth in new installations, and it expects "continued strong growth in 2022 and to gain significant market share."

In Q4, customer additions totaled 29,870, including 22,017 subscriber additions; Sunrun says it had 660,311 customers, including 567,744 subscribers, at year-end 2021, with customers rising 20% in 2021 compared to 2020.

For FY 2022, Sunrun said it expects Solar Energy Capacity Installed growth to be 20% or greater; for Q1, Installed growth is forecast at 195-200 MW.

Morgan Stanley analysts earlier defended Sunrun, saying the stock's "underperformance is at odds with the company's strong growth prospects."