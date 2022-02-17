ICF selected for Public Service Company of Oklahoma energy efficiency contract
Feb. 17, 2022 4:57 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) recently received a multimillion dollar recompete contract from Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) for managing and implementing its energy efficiency programs.
- PSO is an unit of American Electric Power and serves 562K+ customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma.
- As PSO's primary program implementer, ICF will serve as a strategic partner in managing the majority of the utility's commercial and residential portfolios.
- ICF will also deliver innovative designs for programs targeting the oil and gas and agriculture sectors, and strategic energy management targeting small businesses.