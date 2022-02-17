Quidel stock rises 5% after hours following quarterly earnings beat

Feb. 17, 2022 4:59 PM ETQuidel Corporation (QDEL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

COVID-19 Tests In Short Supply As Infection Rates Rise

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) jumped 5% in after-hours trading after reporting Q4 2021 results that beat on both the top and bottom lines.
  • Although total revenue declined in the quarter, COVID-19 revenue increased 26% to $511.8M compared to Q4 2020.
  • The overall decline in sales in teh quarter was primarily due to a $249M decline in revenue from Sofia 2 Flu + SARS antigen FIA in the quarter compared to the prior-year period.
  • Net income in the quarter fell 38% to $291.3M. Diluted EPS in the quarter was $6.85 compared to $10.78 in the prior-year period.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Khaveen Investments considers Quidel a strong buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.