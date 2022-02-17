Quidel stock rises 5% after hours following quarterly earnings beat
Feb. 17, 2022 4:59 PM ETQuidel Corporation (QDEL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) jumped 5% in after-hours trading after reporting Q4 2021 results that beat on both the top and bottom lines.
- Although total revenue declined in the quarter, COVID-19 revenue increased 26% to $511.8M compared to Q4 2020.
- The overall decline in sales in teh quarter was primarily due to a $249M decline in revenue from Sofia 2 Flu + SARS antigen FIA in the quarter compared to the prior-year period.
- Net income in the quarter fell 38% to $291.3M. Diluted EPS in the quarter was $6.85 compared to $10.78 in the prior-year period.
