Meihua stock plunges 30%, erasing IPO gains
Feb. 17, 2022 5:01 PM ETMeihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) stock plunged 30% on Thursday, erasing gains the Chinese medical products company made following its downsized initial public offering on Wednesday.
- Shares of Meihua closed at $9 after opening at $11.20 on Thursday.
- The stock made its market debut Wednesday, with shares rallying 29% to close at $12.92. The shares priced at $10 apiece.
- The maker of disposable medical devices and hospital supplies offered 3.6M shares at $10 per share, raising gross proceeds of $36M. Underwriters were given a 60-day option to buy up to 540K additional shares at the IPO price.
- In early February, Meihua had filed to offer 5M shares in the range of $9 to $11.