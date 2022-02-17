Seven Hills Realty Trust Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.06, Income from investments, net of $24.57M
Feb. 17, 2022 5:08 PM ETSeven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Seven Hills Realty Trust press release (NASDAQ:SEVN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.06.
- Income from investments, net of $24.57M.
- President comment: "Looking ahead, we have substantial runway to build on our momentum and take advantage of attractive investment opportunities. We recently further diversified our financing sources with the closing of a $100 million match funded non mark to market facility with BMO Harris Bank. With ample capital available for investment and a robust and growing pipeline of potential loan opportunities, we remain well positioned to be fully invested by the middle of the year with approximately $950 million in loan commitments."