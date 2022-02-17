Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (NYSE:HASI) increased and extended its guidance for its annual dividend growth while also boosting its expected growth rate for earnings after Q4 easily beat the consensus estimate.

It now expects its annual dividend per share to grow at a compounded annual rate of 5%-8%; it had previously expected CAGR of 3%-5% from 2021 to 2023.

Q4 distributable EPS of $0.47 topped the $0.41 consensus estimate and rose from $0.41 in Q3 and $0.37 in Q4 2020.

The company said it now expects distributable EPS to grow at a compounded annual rate of 10%-13% from 2021 to 2024, with a 2024 midpoint of $2.450, compared with the 2020 baseline of $1.55. The guidance The previous guidance was for distributable EPS growth rate at 7%-10% from 2021 to 2023.

"We continue to reduce our cost of funds and strengthen our margins while expanding our well-diversified and flexible funding platform," said Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey A. Lipson.

The company raised over $1.5B in CarbonCount-based debt, including an upsized revolving credit facility, a commercial paper program, and a green bond offering, he added. "With these and the other pillars of our funding platform in place, we now have over $850M of potential liquidity available to fund our forward flow commitments in addition to other anticipated growth opportunities," Lipson said.

Q4 total expenses of $42.1M fell from $45.0M in the year-ago quarter.

