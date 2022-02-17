T2 Biosystems stock up 19% on earnings beat, 2022 outlook

  • Shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are up 19% in post-market trading after reporting Q4 2021 earnings results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • Also, fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance range it provided included the Street consensus.
  • Revenue declined ~10% to ~$7M compared to the prior-year period .
  • Net loss widened ~23% to ~$12.1M. Basic and diluted net loss per shared remained the same at -$0.07.
  • Total costs and expenses increased ~7% to ~$17.3M.
