T2 Biosystems stock up 19% on earnings beat, 2022 outlook
Feb. 17, 2022 5:11 PM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are up 19% in post-market trading after reporting Q4 2021 earnings results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
- Also, fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance range it provided included the Street consensus.
- Revenue declined ~10% to ~$7M compared to the prior-year period .
- Net loss widened ~23% to ~$12.1M. Basic and diluted net loss per shared remained the same at -$0.07.
- Total costs and expenses increased ~7% to ~$17.3M.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham considers T2 Biosystems a hold.