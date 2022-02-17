Appian stock jumps 12% aftermarket as earnings, forecast top Street estimates
Feb. 17, 2022 5:10 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock jumped 12% postmarket after the firm reported better-than-expected Q4 results and provided guidance that topped Street estimates.
- Q4 cloud subscription revenue was $51.2M, up 39% Y/Y. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of SaaS subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, grew 35% Y/Y to $75.8M.
- Q1 non-GAAP EPS is expected to be -$0.15-0.12, a narrower loss vs. consensus estimate of -$0.19.
- APPN expects Q1 total revenue of $106M-108M, up 19-22% Y/Y. Consensus estimate is $102.81M.
- Q1 cloud subscription revenue is expected to be $52.1M-52.6M, up 33-35% Y/Y.
- APPN estimates 2022 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.83-0.80 vs. consensus estimate of -$0.85.
- 2022 total revenue is expected to be $444M-446M, up 20-21%. Consensus estimate is $424.77M.
- APPN stock has declined 43% in the last 6 months.