Appian stock jumps 12% aftermarket as earnings, forecast top Street estimates

Business Woman pointing Growth Graph with Year 2022. Corporate future Growth Plan in New Year 2022. Development to Success and Growth Business concept.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock jumped 12% postmarket after the firm reported better-than-expected Q4 results and provided guidance that topped Street estimates.
  • Q4 cloud subscription revenue was $51.2M, up 39% Y/Y. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of SaaS subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, grew 35% Y/Y to $75.8M.
  • Q1 non-GAAP EPS is expected to be -$0.15-0.12, a narrower loss vs. consensus estimate of -$0.19.
  • APPN expects Q1 total revenue of $106M-108M, up 19-22% Y/Y. Consensus estimate is $102.81M.
  • Q1 cloud subscription revenue is expected to be $52.1M-52.6M, up 33-35% Y/Y.
  • APPN estimates 2022 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.83-0.80 vs. consensus estimate of -$0.85.
  • 2022 total revenue is expected to be $444M-446M, up 20-21%. Consensus estimate is $424.77M.
  • APPN stock has declined 43% in the last 6 months.
