Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) has added ~12% in the post-market Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financials for Q4 2021 and set its 2022 revenue guidance ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

Quarterly revenue grew ~271% YoY to $84.2M mainly due to U.S. launch of the coronary product, Shockwave C2 in February as well as sales force expansion and the market penetration in the U.S. and overseas.

As gross margin increased to ~85% from ~72% in the prior-year period amid improvement to product mix, the company swung back to profits in Q4 2021 reporting $12.9M in net income compared to $15.9M net loss in the previous year.

Full year revenue jumped ~250% YoY to $237.1M and gross margin improved to ~83% from ~69% in 2020. Despite a ~75% YoY increase in operating costs mainly driven by increase in the headcount, the net loss narrowed to $9.1M from $65.7M in 2020.

Meanwhile, the cash and equivalents at the end of the year stood at $201M with a ~1% decline from $202M in the previous year end.

For 2022, Shockwave Medical (SWAV) projects $405M – $425M in revenue indicating a ~71% – 79% growth from last year. However, the consensus estimates for the company stood at only $386.7M before the earnings release.