Sandstorm Gold GAAP EPS of $7.40, revenue of $29.8M misses by $0.11M
Feb. 17, 2022 5:13 PM ETSandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sandstorm Gold press release (NYSE:SAND): Q4 GAAP EPS of $7.40.
- Revenue of $29.8M (+0.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.11M.
- Shares -0.58% AH.
- Attributable gold equivalent ounces of 16,586 ounces (Q4 2020 — 15,795 ounces).
- Cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital of $22.1 million (Q4 2020 — $22.5 million).
- Outlook: Based on the Company's existing royalties, attributable gold equivalent ounces for 2022 is forecast to be between 65,000 and 70,000 ounces. Subject to the conversion of the Hod Maden interest into a gold stream, the Company is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production to be over 100,000 ounces in 2025.