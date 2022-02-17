Predictiv AI announces debt settlement deals

Feb. 17, 2022 5:18 PM ETPredictiv AI Inc. (INOTF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Predictiv AI (OTCPK:INOTF) entered into debt settlement agreements with certain directors, officers, former employees and consultants.
  • The company agreed to convert $114K in payables owed to the parties related to services rendered up to the period ending Jan. 31 into INOTF shares.
  • INOTF is proposing to issue the settlement shares to preserve working capital to fund operations.
  • Predictiv AI agreed to issue 2.28M settlement shares at a deemed issuance price of $0.05/share in full and final satisfaction of the payables owed to the parties.
  • The settlement shares will be subject to a 4 month and 1 day hold period from the date of issue.
  • 700K settlement shares are being issued to insiders of INOTF.
