Predictiv AI announces debt settlement deals
Feb. 17, 2022 5:18 PM ETPredictiv AI Inc. (INOTF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Predictiv AI (OTCPK:INOTF) entered into debt settlement agreements with certain directors, officers, former employees and consultants.
- The company agreed to convert $114K in payables owed to the parties related to services rendered up to the period ending Jan. 31 into INOTF shares.
- INOTF is proposing to issue the settlement shares to preserve working capital to fund operations.
- Predictiv AI agreed to issue 2.28M settlement shares at a deemed issuance price of $0.05/share in full and final satisfaction of the payables owed to the parties.
- The settlement shares will be subject to a 4 month and 1 day hold period from the date of issue.
- 700K settlement shares are being issued to insiders of INOTF.