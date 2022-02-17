BioMarin hit with FDA request for additional data to resolve hold on gene therapy trial
Feb. 17, 2022 5:20 PM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The FDA is requesting BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) provide additional data to lift a clinical hold on a phase 1/2 study of candidate BMN 307 issued in September 2021.
- "The FDA has requested data from additional non-clinical studies to assess the theoretical oncogenic risk to human study participants, which is expected to take several quarters," BioMarin said in a statement.
- BMN 307 is an investigational AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase ("PAH") gene therapy, in adults with phenylketonuria.
- The hold was based on interim safety findings from a pre-clinical, non-GLP pharmacology study to understand the durability of BMN 307 activity in mice bearing two germline mutations, which may predispose the mice to the development of malignancy.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Terry Chrisomalis argues that BioMarin is a buy.