Cognex rallies on Q4 revenue, earnings beat; provides strong guidance

Feb. 17, 2022 5:19 PM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) surged 12% higher after hours on reporting a significant beat in its Q4 revenue and earnings and also a Y/Y growth.
  • For FY21, the company's revenue stood at a record $1.037B (+28% Y/Y), led by strong performance in multiple end markets which gew by ~$65% Y/Y.
  • During 2021, the company invested a record $135M, or 13% of revenue, in RD&E.
  • Q4 revenue was higher 9% Y/Y while lower 14% Q/Q mainly due to the timing of revenue from consumer electronics and lower sales to customers in logistics from a record quarter in Q3.
  • Gross margin stood at 72% for Q4, 75% for year ago quarter, and 70% for Q3; quarter experienced higher supply chain costs led by global component shortages.
  • Inventories at Dec. 31, 2021 increased by $52M from the end of 2020 to support customers and the company’s higher business level and to replenish strategic inventory balances.
  • As of Dec.31, 2021, the company reported $907M in cash and investments and no debt; it has spent $162M in repurchasing stock and $43M in dividends to shareholders; it has declared a $0.065/share quarterly dividend.
  • The company provides guidance ahead of consensus and also represents low double-digit growth.
  • With a Hold rating, SA Contributor The Value Investor believes that Cognex has vision but no clarity; the stock is trading near its 52-week low levels with 6-month trading loss of 22.5%.
