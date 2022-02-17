Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) agrees to sell certain non-royalty and non-stream assets including its 30% stake in the Hod Maden project in Turkey to Royalty North Partners in exchange for a $200M gold stream on the project together with equity and debt consideration.

Sandstorm says the deal represents "the first step in repositioning itself as a pure-play precious metals streaming and royalty company, while still retaining long-term exposure to the robust economics and potential growth of Hod Maden."

Separately, the company reported Q4 revenues of $29.8M, flat Y/Y, as production rose 5% to 16,586 gold equiv. oz.

Sandstorm shares rose 4.2% in Thursday's trading, as gold miners provided a pocket of resistance against broader market losses as gold futures pushed above $1,900/oz.