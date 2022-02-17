Full House Resorts names new COO, updates on American Place Project
Feb. 17, 2022 5:29 PM ETFull House Resorts, Inc. (FLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) promoted John Ferrucci to the newly-created position of SVP & COO.
- As COO, Mr. Ferrucci will oversee the company’s efforts to open The Temporary at American Place until a permanent general manager is selected, continue to serve as General Manager of Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, and will oversee operations for the company’s other properties.
- Recently, the company entered into an agreement to purchase ~10 acres of land adjoining the ~30-acre casino site (American Place project) to be leased from the city, providing space for additional parking and access to the casino site from a major road.
- It has also agreed to purchase a Sprung tent structure that will house the temporary casino at American Place while the permanent facility is being constructed.
- The Sprung tent structure is expected to arrive on-site between late-March and late-April 2022, and opening of The Temporary is expected to occur this upcoming summer.