PowerUp Acquisition prices $250M IPO
Feb. 17, 2022 5:30 PM ETPowerUp Acquisition Corp. - Units (PWUPU)PWUP, PWUPWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PowerUp Acquisition (PWUPU) priced its IPO of 25M units at $10/unit.
- The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and will begin trading on Feb. 18 under the ticker “PWUPU”.
- Each unit consists of 1 class A share and 1/2 of a warrant.
- Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase 1 class A share at $11.50/share.
- Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the class A shares and redeemable warrants are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the symbols “PWUP” and “PWUPW”, respectively.
- Underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 3.75M units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The offering is expected to close on Feb. 23.
- PowerUp Acquisition is a blank check company, aiming to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure, with a particular focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and new metaverse video gaming businesses.