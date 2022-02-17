Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Q4 results reflected the recovery in the senior housing sector as rates and revenue grew for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Same-store revenue increased 3.3% Y/Y on higher occupancy and stronger pricing.

Its Q1 guidance for normalized FFO per share of $0.76-$0.80 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $0.70. It assumes total company same-store cash net operating income growth of 6.0%-9.0%.

"In the first quarter of 2022, we are projecting 10% revenue growth in our SHOP (senior housing operating portfolio) business supported by record high leads. Further supported by favorable market supply demand fundamentals, we expect sustained improvement in SHOP NOI through 202," said Ventas Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.73, including $0.015 per share benefit of HHS grants, exceeds the consensus estimate of $0.71; the Q4 number was unchanged from Q3 2021

Still, Ventas (VTR) shares are falling 0.6% in after-market trading.

Q4 SHOP same-store average occupancy of 83.4% increased from 82.2% in Q3.

Same-store net operating income was stable vs. Q3, incorporating anticipated elevated labor expenses.

Q4 total expenses of $1.09B increased from $1.06B in Q3 and $849.7M in Q4 2020.

Conference call on Feb. 18 at 10:00 AM ET.

