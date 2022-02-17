Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Thursday said the central bank should "transition" to a more hawkish monetary regime from emergency levels of accommodation, according to a written speech.

Looking ahead, "I do expect some improvement in inflation readings later in the year as demand moderates and capacity constraints in both product and labor markets begin to ease.," Mester said. "Nonetheless, I expect inflation to remain above 2 percent this year and next, and I see the risks to inflation as tilted to the upside," she added. Meanwhile, headline inflation of 7.5% Y/Y in January, a 40-year high, is well above the Fed's 2% average target.

With respect for the Fed's $9T balance sheet, Mester said it's necessary to "move the funds rate up at a faster pace this time and to begin reducing the size of the balance sheet soon and more quickly than last time." She said she would also "support selling some of our mortgage-backed securities at some point during the reduction process."

Mester added that the fed funds rate, which currently stands at just eight basis points, should rise in March and follow with further hikes in the coming months. Moreover, the pace of removing accommodation will depend on whether inflation is moderated or not; remember the Fed is data-dependent. "If by mid-year, I assess that inflation is not going to moderate as expected, then I would support removing accommodation at a faster pace over the second half of the year. On the other hand, if inflation moves down faster than expected, then the pace of removal could be slower in the second half of the year than in the first half."

Earlier in February, Mester saw a "compelling case" for tightening policy.