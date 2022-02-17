Northrop Grumman Systems bags $252M Marine Corps contract

  • Northrop Grumman Systems (NYSE:NOC) awarded a $252M hybrid (firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, ID/IQ) contract to provide for the Next Generation Targeting Handheld System.
  • The effort includes low-rate initial production, full-rate production, testing, spare parts, engineering services, logistics support, training and documentation.
  • Work will be performed in Apopka, Florida, and is expected to be completed by February 2030.
  • The contract is a follow-on to the NGHTS Other Transaction Authority agreement prototyping effort, awarded in September 2018.
  • The Marine Corps Systems Command is the contracting activity (M67854-22-D-1011).
