Northrop Grumman Systems bags $252M Marine Corps contract
Feb. 17, 2022 5:42 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Northrop Grumman Systems (NYSE:NOC) awarded a $252M hybrid (firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, ID/IQ) contract to provide for the Next Generation Targeting Handheld System.
- The effort includes low-rate initial production, full-rate production, testing, spare parts, engineering services, logistics support, training and documentation.
- Work will be performed in Apopka, Florida, and is expected to be completed by February 2030.
- The contract is a follow-on to the NGHTS Other Transaction Authority agreement prototyping effort, awarded in September 2018.
- The Marine Corps Systems Command is the contracting activity (M67854-22-D-1011).
