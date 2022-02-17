Livent (NYSE:LTHM) +9.9% post-market after swinging to a Q4 GAAP profit of $0.04/share on a 50% Y/Y rise in revenues to $122.9M, after posting a $0.03/share loss on revenues of $82.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $27.5M and adjusted EPS was $0.08, as Livent said continued improvement in market conditions and record customer demand supported increased prices, which more than offset the impact of higher costs and supply chain disruptions.

Livent said it has begun engineering work on a second capacity expansion program, which will add 20K metric tons of lithium carbonate capacity in Argentina by 2025, bringing the company's total operations in the country to annual lithium carbonate capacity of 60K tons and 9K tons of lithium chloride capacity.

The company said it remains on schedule to deliver its previously announced capacity expansions, including 5K tons of lithium hydroxide in Bessemer City and 10K tons of lithium carbonate in Argentina.

Livent also issued upside guidance for FY 2022, seeing revenues of $540M-$600M vs. $511.6M analyst consensus estimate, and adjusted EBITDA of $160M-$200M.

Livent shares plunged 11.7% in Thursday's trading, as lithium peer Albemarle provided disappointing guidance on full-year earnings.