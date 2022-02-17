Renewed concerns about rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine sparked a sharp decline on Wall Street Thursday. The Nasdaq led the slide, falling by nearly 3%. The S&P 500 staged a retreat of just over 2%.

Semiconductor stocks were caught up in the selling, with an earnings report from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) intensifying the drop. Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ:MRVL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) all finished lower as well.

Elsewhere in the market, Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) represented one of the standout decliners. Shares plunged nearly 60% after the company included disappointing guidance in its latest quarterly update.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) also suffered a massive post-earnings decline. Shares lost a third of their value and set a new 52-week low.

Looking at some of the day's standout gainers, Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) jumped nearly 650% a few days after coming public in a SPAC deal. Meanwhile, Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) chugged higher following its quarterly report, flirting with new highs.

Sector In Focus

A poorly received earnings report from Nvidia (NVDA) sparked a general decline among semiconductor stocks. Worries about the company's margins combined with broader market concerns to fuel the retreat.

NVDA dropped nearly 8% despite quarterly results that nominally beat expectations. For Q4, the company reported gross margin of 65.4%, up from both last year and the previous quarter. However, the chip maker forecast 65.2% for GAAP margins for Q1, plus or minus 50 basis points.

The potential for a sequential decline comes in part from stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs. Without these, the firm projected non-GAAP gross margin of 67%, plus or minus 50 basis points.

The results triggered an overall decline in the sector. Marvell Technologies (MRVL) fell more than 6%, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) dropped about 4.5% and Qualcomm (QCOM) retreated more than 3%.

Standout Gainer

Wall Street newcomer Inspirato (ISPO) received a massive bump, soaring nearly 650% in one of its first sessions since coming public in a SPAC deal.

The luxury travel subscription service began trading early this week following a SPAC deal with Thayer Ventures. The stock got a boost in its debut session and followed up with gains in succeeding days.

However, in its fourth session as a public company, the stock skyrocketed $80.27 to close at $92.65 -- a gain of about 648% on the session.

Standout Loser

Shares of Amplitude (AMPL) fell off a cliff during Thursday's session after its quarterly update included a disappointing forecast for fiscal 2022. Shares cratered 59% on the news.

The analytics products provider, which came public through direct listing in September, surpassed expectations with its Q4 results but gave a shaky outlook.

For 2022, the company predicted a loss between $0.44 and $0.42 per share. The firm's revenue forecast of $226M-$234M came in below the current Wall Street consensus of $236M.

AMPL, which received a reference price of $35 a share when it came public, finished Thursday's trading at $17.10. This represented a decline of $24.51 on the day. The stock also recorded a fresh intraday 52-week low of $16.66.

Notable New High

Marathon Oil (MRO) received a significant boost from the release of better-than-expected earnings figures. Bolstered by the results, the stock advanced almost 4% to set a new intraday 52-week high, although it backed off a potential closing high later in the session.

The oil giant reported a quarterly profit that surpassed analysts' consensus by nearly 38%. Meanwhile, revenues more than doubled from last year to reach $1.73B -- topping consensus by nearly $200M.

MRO climbed 82 cents to finish at $2.89. Earlier in the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week high of $22.56 before moderating a bit later in the day. Shares were unable to record a new closing peak, which still stands at $22.21 set on Feb. 11.

MRO has nearly doubled over the past six months and has climbed about 140% in the past year.

Notable New Low

A gloomy forecast sparked a selling spree in Fastly (FSLY). The stock plunged 33% to reach a fresh 52-week low.

The cloud computing services provider beat expectations with its Q4 results. The firm's loss was not as wide as analysts had feared and the firm's revenue climbed 18% from last year.

However, the company gave a disappointing forecast for fiscal 2022. The company predicted a loss for the year between $0.50 and $0.60 per share. Analysts were looking for loss of $0.48 per share. The firm targeted revenue between $400M and $410M, while analysts had a forecast of $419M.

FSLY dropped $9.73 to close the session at $19.20. During the day, the stock also established a fresh intraday 52-week low of $19.13.

Thursday's slide added to declines seen late last year and early this year. Shares have now fallen about 53% over the past six months and have lost around 76% of their value since the same time in 2021.

For more of Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to SA's On The Move section.