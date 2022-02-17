Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) Southern California Gas utility unveiled a proposal to develop what it says would be the largest green hydrogen pipeline system in the U.S., aiming to deliver renewable energy to the Los Angeles area and help meet the state's goal to become carbon neutral by 2045.

SoCalGas said the Angeles Link project would support the integration of renewable electricity resources such as solar and wind and would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from electric generation, industrial processes, heavy-duty trucks, and other hard-to-electrify sectors of the Southern California economy.

The utility said the Angeles Link's green hydrogen could displace as much as 3M gal/day of diesel fuel by replacing diesel powered heavy-duty trucks with hydrogen fuel cell trucks, and provide clean fuel to convert up to four natural gas power plants to green hydrogen.

SoCalGas said it filed an application with the California Public Utilities Commission for permission to track initial costs for studying and designing the project, which it estimates could be total $118M for the first two phases.