Celanese (NYSE:CE) +2.3% post-market following a Bloomberg report that it is nearing a deal to buy DuPont's (NYSE:DD) mobility and materials unit for more than $10B, with an agreement set to be announced as soon as Friday.

DuPont reportedly has been working with Goldman Sachs on a potential deal for the business, which makes polymers and resins for vehicles; the unit had attracted interest from P-E firms including Apollo Global Management and Carlyle Group, Bloomberg previously reported.

DuPont said last year that it sought to divest a "substantial portion" of the mobility and materials segment.