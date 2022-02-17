Celanese set to pay $10B-plus for DuPont mobility and materials unit - Bloomberg

Feb. 17, 2022

Dupont And Dow Chemical Agree To Merger

Mark Makela/Getty Images News

Celanese (NYSE:CE) +2.3% post-market following a Bloomberg report that it is nearing a deal to buy DuPont's (NYSE:DD) mobility and materials unit for more than $10B, with an agreement set to be announced as soon as Friday.

DuPont reportedly has been working with Goldman Sachs on a potential deal for the business, which makes polymers and resins for vehicles; the unit had attracted interest from P-E firms including Apollo Global Management and Carlyle Group, Bloomberg previously reported.

DuPont said last year that it sought to divest a "substantial portion" of the mobility and materials segment.

