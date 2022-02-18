Guyana's government is in talks with Middle East oil companies to discover new offshore fields, which could bar a consortium led by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a prospective drilling rights auction, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told Reuters.

The Exxon-led group, which includes Hess (NYSE:HES) and China's Cnooc (OTCPK:CEOHF), currently pumps all the South American country's oil, but "diversification of interest is good for our country," Jagdeo said in the interview.

The group controls the 6.6M acres in the offshore Stabroek Block that currently produces 120K bbl/day and aims to deliver more than 800K bbl/day by late 2025; it could be barred from an auction of unassigned blocks, if the country decides to hold one, Jagdeo said.

But Guyana wants unassigned blocks to be developed as quickly as the Stabroek exploration block, and the VP told Reuters the government could reconsider its position if Exxon committed to the same speed in developing new areas.

Just last week, Exxon started production at Guyana's phase 2 development on the Stabroek Block.