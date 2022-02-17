CF Industries (CF +2.4%) is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a $75 price target at J.P. Morgan, but the stock nevertheless stakes out new all-time highs as fertilizer prices continue to rise, complicated further by the threat of a Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Belarus potash miner Belaruskali has declared force majeure, Bloomberg reports, saying it will be unable to meet its contracts; the country exports 10M-12M metric tons/year, ~20% of global supply, and U.S. sanctions have virtually eliminated its supplies with no readily available alternative supplier.

CF Industries has benefited from a tighter supply/demand balance as higher European gas prices last year made production uneconomical for its European competitors, J.P. Morgan's Jeffrey Zekauskas says, but "we do not think that the positive energy volatility, as a base case, will be working for the nitrogen fertilizer producers in the coming year."

CF should generate a 15% free cash flow yield in 2022 and a 10% free cash flow yield in 2023, but it prove difficult for EBITDA to rise from the likely elevated 2022 base or improve its multiple in an environment of declining nitrogen product prices, according to Zekauskas.

The allure of CF shares has been the company's earnings sensitivity to changes in nitrogen fertilizer prices, "as the company is capable of selling 19M-20M product tons annually, and a $50 change in margin is worth an estimated $1B in annual EBITDA."

CF Industries has said the global shortage of nitrogen will persist for the foreseeable future, keeping prices up; it posted a Q4 profit of $705M, up from $87M a year earlier.