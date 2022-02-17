Shell (SHEL +0.1%) said it has distributed its first batch of sustainable aviation fuel in Singapore and has completed the upgrading of a facility to blend the fuel in the country.

The company said the initial batch of SAF was blended in Europe before being used to test the supply chain it is establishing in Asia, and then was delivered to Singapore Airlines Engineering and the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

The supplied SAF will be made from waste products and sustainable feedstocks, and blended at an approved ratio of up to 50% with conventional jet fuel, Shell said.

SAF currently is 2x-8x more expensive than conventional jet fuel, but the company believes economies of scale eventually will bring SAF costs down.

Shell said in November that it plans to build a 550K ton/year biofuels fuels plant in Singapore.