Calxyt prices $10.9M sec-registered offering of common stock and warrants
Feb. 18, 2022 12:44 AM ETCalyxt, Inc. (CLXT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) announced the placement to an institutional investor in an underwritten offering of 3.88M shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3.88M shares of its common stock, and warrants to purchase up to 7.76M shares.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $10.9 million.
- The shares of common stock and the pre-funded warrants are each being sold in combination with corresponding common warrants, with one common warrant to purchase one share of common stock for each share of common stock or each pre-funded warrant sold.
- The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.0001/share and the common warrants will have an exercise price of $1.41/share of common stock.
- The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised, while the common warrants will be exercisable six months after the date of issuance and will have a term of five years from the date of exercisability.
- The aggregate public offering price for each share of common stock or each pre-funded warrant and, in each case, an accompanying common warrant is $1.41.
- All securities to be sold in the Offering were sold by the Company.
- Offering is expected to close on or about February 23, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used for enhancing the capabilities of its BioFactory production system and increasing its capacity to produce at larger scales, continuing to build out its PlantSpring technology platform and artificial intelligence / machine learning capabilities, furthering customer relationships, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.