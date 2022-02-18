Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to rattle investors

Feb. 18, 2022 1:14 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -0.36%. Japan January Headline CPI 0.5% y/y (expected 0.6%).

China +0.33%.

Hong Kong -0.37%.

Australia -1.02%.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 622.24 points to 34,312.03. The S&P 500 shed 2.12% to 4,380.26 while the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.88% to 13,716.72.

NZ PPI for Q4 2021, PPI input 1.1% q/q vs. expected 1.6% q/q, prior 1.6% and output 1.4% q/q vs. expected 2.3% q/q, prior 1.8%; both come in under expected.

Oil prices extended losses and were headed for a weekly fall, as the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market outweighed fears of a possible supply disruption arising from a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.5%, to $92.50 a barrel at 0410 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude futures shed 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $91.14 a barrel, after sliding 2% in the previous session.

Gold prices retreated on Friday, after breaking above the key $1,900 level for a second consecutive session, as a Russia-U.S. meeting next week slowed investors’ dash to the safety of bullion.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,890.77 per ounce, as of 0308 GMT.

U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5% to $1,892.70.

Spot silver was little changed at $23.80 per ounce and palladium dipped 0.7% to $2,349.52, with both set for small weekly gains.

Platinum gained 0.3% to $1,091.95, setting up its best weekly showing since June.

U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.46%; S&P 500 +0.53%; Nasdaq +0.59%.

