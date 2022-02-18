Dundee Precious Metals Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.27, revenue of C$166.4M
Feb. 18, 2022 2:51 AM ETDundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Dundee Precious Metals press release (OTCPK:DPMLF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.27.
- Revenue of C$166.4M (+9.6% Y/Y).
- 2022 to 2024 Outlook: Over the next three years, gold production is expected to average approximately 270,000 ounces per year based on current mine plans. Gold production is expected to be between 250,000 and 290,000 ounces in 2022, between 265,000 and 310,000 ounces in 2023, and between 230,000 and 265,000 ounces in 2024.
- All-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold is expected to be between C$750 and C$890 in 2022, between C$630 and C$760 in 2023, and between C$720 and C$850 in 2024.
- Sustaining capital expenditures vary due to the timing of certain projects and are expected to be between C$57 million and C$66 million for 2022, between C$46 million and C$54 million for 2023, and between C$42 million to C$49 million for 2024.
- Copper production between 2022 and 2024 is expected to average approximately 35 million pounds per year, based on current mine plans.