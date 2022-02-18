European markets cautious as Russia-Ukraine crisis develops
London +0.23%.
Germany +0.20%.
France +0.64%. France January final CPI +2.9% vs +2.9% y/y prelim; HICP +3.3% vs +3.3% y/y prelim.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered just above the flatline at 0.3% in early trade, with autos adding while travel and leisure stocks fell.
UK January retail sales +1.9% vs +1.0% m/m expected prior -3.7%; revised to -4.0%.
Coming up in the session: Eurozone November current account balance at 0900 GMT and Eurozone December construction output at 1000 GMT.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 1.97%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.23%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.47%.
European futures mixed. FTSE +0.15%; CAC -0.81%; DAX -0.84% and EURO STOXX +0.13%.