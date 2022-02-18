Bristol Myers' Breyanzi gets FDA priority review for expanded use in blood cancer subtype
Feb. 18, 2022 5:08 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review for expanded use of Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Breyanzi as a second line treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after failure of first-line therapy.
- The FDA is expected to make a decision by June 24.
- The company's supplemental biologics license application was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed TRANSFORM.
- The company said that in the trial Breyanzi showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements over salvage chemotherapy followed by high-dose chemotherapy plus autologous stem cell transplant, which has been the standard of care for more than 20 years.
- Breyanzi is approved in the U.S. to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory LBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
- The drug also carries a Boxed Warning for the risks of cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicities and is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the BREYANZI REMS.