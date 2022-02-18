Bayer raises peak sales estimate for prostate cancer drug after positive phase 3 data
Feb. 18, 2022 5:33 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYZF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) is raising peak sales expectation for Nubeqa (darolutamide) after the drug, in combination with other therapies, increased overall survival (OS) in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) in a phase 3 trial called ARASENS.
- The company said Nubeqa plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and docetaxel significantly reduced the risk of death by 32.5% compared to ADT plus docetaxel.
- At the data cutoff date, October 25, 2021, for the primary analysis, the median treatment duration was longer for Nubeqa plus ADT and docetaxel (41 months) compared to ADT plus docetaxel (16.7 months).
- The German company said that amid these positive results it has raised peak sales expectation for Nubeqa to exceed €3B.
- “With the confirmation of darolutamide’s clinical profile and expansion into the metastatic setting as well as the investments that we are making in clinical trials in other potential indications, we feel that Nubeqa has the potential to generate peak sales of more than 3 billion euros," said Stefan Oelrich, member of the board of management of Bayer and president of the pharmaceuticals division.
- Nubeqa is approved in more than 60 markets around the world, including the U.S., EU, Japan and China, to treat patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease.
- Nubeqa is jointly by Bayer and Finnish company Orion Corporation.