Agios Pyrukynd for rare blood disorder gets US FDA approval
Feb. 18, 2022 6:00 AM ETAgios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Agios Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AGIO) Pyrukynd (mitapivat) to treat hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.
- The company said Pyrukynd is a first-in-class, oral PK activator and the first approved disease-modifying therapy for this disease.
- PK deficiency is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the premature destruction of red bloods, which is called hemolytic anemia.
- The approval was backed by data from ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T phase 3 Studies and supports treatment of adults with PK deficiency regardless of transfusion status.
- The drug is is expected to be available in the U.S. nearly two weeks after approval.