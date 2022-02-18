Agios Pyrukynd for rare blood disorder gets US FDA approval

Feb. 18, 2022

Flow of Red Blood Cells (RBC) inside a Vein

fpm/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Agios Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AGIO) Pyrukynd (mitapivat) to treat hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.
  • The company said Pyrukynd is a first-in-class, oral PK activator and the first approved disease-modifying therapy for this disease.
  • PK deficiency is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the premature destruction of red bloods, which is called hemolytic anemia.
  • The approval was backed by data from ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T phase 3 Studies and supports treatment of adults with PK deficiency regardless of transfusion status.
  • The drug is is expected to be available in the U.S. nearly two weeks after approval.
