BrightView acquires Naturescape, terns undisclosed
Feb. 18, 2022 6:03 AM ETBrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) is acquiring NatureScape LLC, a landscape maintenance and development company headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- “With the addition of NatureScape we expand our reach in Maricopa County, a key evergreen market,” said BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Masterman. “NatureScape’s commitment to client service, quality execution and safety mirrors ours and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome this exceptional team to the BrightView family.”
- NatureScape has 110 team members, including experts in grounds maintenance, irrigation management, landscape installation and arbor care.