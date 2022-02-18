BrightView acquires Naturescape, terns undisclosed

Feb. 18, 2022 6:03 AM ETBrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) is acquiring NatureScape LLC, a landscape maintenance and development company headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • “With the addition of NatureScape we expand our reach in Maricopa County, a key evergreen market,” said BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Masterman. “NatureScape’s commitment to client service, quality execution and safety mirrors ours and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome this exceptional team to the BrightView family.”
  • NatureScape has 110 team members, including experts in grounds maintenance, irrigation management, landscape installation and arbor care.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.