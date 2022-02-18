Celanese to acquire majority of Dupont’s Mobility & Materials business for $11B in cash
Feb. 18, 2022 6:11 AM ETCelanese Corporation (CE)DDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) is acquiring a majority of the Mobility & Materials business of DuPont for $11B in cash.
- The company expects to achieve run-rate synergies of approximately $450M within the first four years following the closing of the acquisition.
- The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS with anticipated accretion of $4.00 or more per share once full synergies are achieved by 2026.
- The transaction is expected to close around the end of 2022.
- As per the terms, Celanese (CE) will acquire a global production network of 29 facilities, including compounding and polymerization; Customer and supplier contracts and agreements; Industry-leading intellectual property portfolio including approximately 850 patents with associated technical and R&D assets; Approximately 5,000 highly-skilled employees across the manufacturing, technical, and commercial organizations.
- “The acquisition of the M&M business is an important strategic step forward and establishes Celanese as the preeminent global specialty materials company,” said Lori Ryerkerk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “For nearly a decade, we have implemented, enhanced, and increasingly extended the Engineered Materials (“EM”) commercial model to generate shareholder value. M&M will be a high-quality addition to EM and will unlock significant opportunities to generate further customer and shareholder value. We are eager to welcome the M&M team to Celanese and jointly elevate the future growth and cash generation of the combined Celanese portfolio.”
- The transaction is fully-financed with committed debt financing at the time of closing.
- “Robust and growing cash generation and a strong balance sheet enable us to fully finance this acquisition with committed debt financing while maintaining our investment grade credit profile,” said Scott Richardson, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. “M&M has historically been a strong generator of cash flow. We are confident in our ability to capture synergies that would allow us to double Celanese total free cash flow within the next five years.”
- DuPont has agreed to retain and indemnify Celanese for certain liabilities, including liabilities relating to PFAS.
- DD shares up 1.3% premarket.