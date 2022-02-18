Aurora Mobile teams up with QingCloud Technologies to launch JG verification service

Feb. 18, 2022 6:12 AM ETAurora Mobile Limited (JG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Partnership of business concept. Business network.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is rising 1.8% premarket after the firm has entered into a partnership agreement with QingCloud Technologies to launch its verification service (JVerification) on the QingCloud Marketplace, a one-stop trading platform that provides cloud-based apps and services offerings.
  • Securely integrated into QingCloud’s hybrid ecosystem, JVerification will provide encrypted user registration and login, 2-step security verification, and other multi-factor authentication and identity verification services.
  • On the development front, developers only need to integrate the JVerification SDK into their apps to enable the one-click registration and login feature which eliminates the risks of SMS hijacking, information leaks and ensures information security of users and developers.
  • Through the collaboration, JVerification to leverage QingCloud's solid reputation, strong ecosystem resources and comprehensive operating systems.
  • Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to promote in-depth cooperation with QingCloud, and leverage its technology advantages to expand its product offerings to empower developers and enterprises.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.