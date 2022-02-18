Aurora Mobile teams up with QingCloud Technologies to launch JG verification service
Feb. 18, 2022 6:12 AM ETAurora Mobile Limited (JG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is rising 1.8% premarket after the firm has entered into a partnership agreement with QingCloud Technologies to launch its verification service (JVerification) on the QingCloud Marketplace, a one-stop trading platform that provides cloud-based apps and services offerings.
- Securely integrated into QingCloud’s hybrid ecosystem, JVerification will provide encrypted user registration and login, 2-step security verification, and other multi-factor authentication and identity verification services.
- On the development front, developers only need to integrate the JVerification SDK into their apps to enable the one-click registration and login feature which eliminates the risks of SMS hijacking, information leaks and ensures information security of users and developers.
- Through the collaboration, JVerification to leverage QingCloud's solid reputation, strong ecosystem resources and comprehensive operating systems.
- Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to promote in-depth cooperation with QingCloud, and leverage its technology advantages to expand its product offerings to empower developers and enterprises.