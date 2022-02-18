Tryp Therapeutics upsizes private share offering
Feb. 18, 2022 6:16 AM ETTryp Therapeutics Inc. (TRYPF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tryp Therapeutics (OTCQB:TRYPF) has upsized its previously announced private offering of common shares.
- Each share is being offered at $0.20 to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6M.
- The company also secured a lead order from its co-Founder William Garner for $4M (20M common shares). Pursuant to the revised deal, Garner and Tryp Therapeutics have agreed to dispense with the previously announced investor rights as well as the requirement to reimburse Dr. Garner for certain expenses relating to the offering.
- Proceeds from the offering are expected to support Tryp's research and development programs and general working capital purposes.