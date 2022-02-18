SPI Energy's division plans to expand solar module production capacity

Feb. 18, 2022 6:32 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Solar photovoltaic modules

Tsvetan Ivanov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Solarjuice Technology, the solar manufacturing division of SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI), plans to expand its existing solar module manufacturing capacity at its Sacramento, California facility to 1.1GW.
  • The company has signed agreements to upgrade the plant with cutting edge technology. This will help expand the existing capacity to 1.1GW by the second half of 2022.
  • SPI Energy CEO Xiaofeng Denton Peng stated, "We start the production of Made-in-California solar modules at the current capacity of 200MW, and expect to expand the capacity from this new signed production line in Q3. The state-of-the-art solar module manufacturing facility, which combines California's highly skilled workers with machine-to-machine connectivity, will feature a high degree of precision automation and continuous improvement for manufacturing PV modules."
  • Earlier this month, SPI Energy advanced utility scale solar project in Maryland
