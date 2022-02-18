AdvanSix GAAP EPS of $0.80, revenue of $424.06M
Feb. 18, 2022 6:35 AM ETAdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AdvanSix press release (NYSE:ASIX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.80.
- Revenue of $424.06M (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Cash Flow from Operations of $33M, a decrease of $14.4 million versus the prior year.
- Capital Expenditures of $19.3 million, an increase of $4.0 million versus the prior year.
- Free Cash Flow of $14.0 million, a decrease of $18.4 million versus the prior year.
- Outlook: Targeting significant earnings growth in 2022 supported by expected strong execution and robust ammonium sulfate fertilizer performance.
- Continue to expect Capital Expenditures to be $95 to $105 million in 2022 reflecting scope of planned plant turnarounds and timing of project execution.
- Expect pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be approximately $33 to $38 million in 2022.