Deere GAAP EPS of $2.92 beats by $0.69, revenue of $8.53B beats by $250M, raises FY2022 guidance
Feb. 18, 2022 6:38 AM ETDeere & Company (DE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Deere press release (NYSE:DE): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $2.92 beats by $0.69.
- Revenue of $8.53B (+6.0% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
- Net income for FY2022 to be in a range of $6.7B to $7.1B (prior guidance $6.5B-7B).
- "Looking ahead, we expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from strong fundamentals," May said. "At the same time, we are excited about the opportunities to create value for our customers and other stakeholders as outlined in our goals. Because of the hard work that has been done executing the Smart Industrial operating model, we are leveraging technology that delivers improved customer profitability, productivity, and sustainability."