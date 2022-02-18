Quarterhill subsidiary to implement and operate express lanes for Alameda County

Feb. 18, 2022 6:47 AM ETQuarterhill Inc. (QTRHF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Electronic Transaction Consultants (ETC), Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF) company, has won a ~$4M contract from the Alameda County Transportation Commission.
  • ETC has been contracted to provide an interim electronic toll collection system and maintenance services on the Interstate 680 Express Lanes in California.
  • The initial term of the contract is two years.
  • Over the short term, ETC will reuse existing infrastructure along with the integration of its latest all-overhead lane solution to launch the express lanes into revenue service in 2022.
  • It will also implement its riteSuite solutions, including riteView, riteVision and riteJetStream, for this project.
