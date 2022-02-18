Pernod Ricard authorizes share buyback
Feb. 18, 2022 6:50 AM ETPernod Ricard SA (PRNDY), PDRDFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) announced a share buy-back program of €750M for FY22 of which €250m already executed in the first half.
- It has signed an agreement with an investment services provider to acquire its own shares for a maximum amount of €300m over a period starting on February 18, 2022 and possibly extending until April 1, 2022.
- The price of the shares purchased under this mandate shall not exceed the limit of €280 per share set by Pernod Ricard Shareholders’ Meeting held on November 10, 2021.