Pernod Ricard authorizes share buyback

Feb. 18, 2022 6:50 AM ETPernod Ricard SA (PRNDY), PDRDFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) announced a share buy-back program of €750M for FY22 of which €250m already executed in the first half.
  • It has signed an agreement with an investment services provider to acquire its own shares for a maximum amount of €300m over a period starting on February 18, 2022 and possibly extending until April 1, 2022.
  • The price of the shares purchased under this mandate shall not exceed the limit of €280 per share set by Pernod Ricard Shareholders’ Meeting held on November 10, 2021.
