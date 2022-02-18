Uni-Select Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36, revenue of $400.18M
Feb. 18, 2022 6:53 AM ETUni-Select Inc. (UNIEF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Uni-Select press release (OTC:UNIEF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36.
- Revenue of $400.18M (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Brian McManus, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer said, "Based on what we currently see, we expect modest improvement in sales and higher adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS in 2022 compared to 2021. This assumes more intense inflationary pressures and supply chain and labor challenges. These factors are expected to be mitigated by a more optimized cost structure and lower financing costs as we continue to reinvest in the business and drive operational improvements in our three business units. Looking to the future, and making use of our improved balance sheet, we are beginning to consider strategic acquisition opportunities."