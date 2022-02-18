Virgin Galactic announces Chamath Palihapitiya will step down as chairman
Feb. 18, 2022 6:56 AM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) announced on Friday that Chamath Palihapitiya will step down as chairman of the board immediately to focus on other public company board commitments.
- Palihapitiya joined Virgin Galactic’s board as its first Chairman when the company went public in 2019.
- Virgibn Space (SPCE) appointed Director Evan Lovell as interim chairman until a new chair is in place.
- Lovell has served on Virgin Galactic’s Board since 2017 and is the chief investment officer of the Virgin Group.
- The board has retained executive search firm Spencer Stuart to conduct a thorough and expeditious search process for a board addition.
- Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) rose 2.11% in premarket trading. See the one-year chart for SPCE.