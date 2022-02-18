DraftKings beats Q4 revenue expectation, stock down
Feb. 18, 2022 7:04 AM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- DraftKings press release (NASDAQ:DKNG): Q4 Revenue of $473M (+46.9% Y/Y) beats by $27.32M.
- Shares -14% PM.
- Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) for B2C segment increased 32% Y/Y.
- Average Revenue per MUP was $77 in the quarter, representing a 19% increase Y/Y.
- The company is raising its FY2022 revenue guidance from a range of $1.7B to $1.9B to a range of $1.85B to $2B which equates to year-over-year growth of 43% to 54% and a 7% increase compared to the midpoint of previous revenue guidance vs. consensus of $1.90B.
- It expects its Adjusted EBITDA loss in 2022 to be between $825M and $925M.
- “DraftKings’ strong fourth quarter performance exceeded our expectations on the top and bottom line,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Our excellent quarter capped off a year in which five of our states were Contribution Profit positive, further demonstrating the effectiveness of our state playbook and supporting our positive view of the industry’s TAM. We enter 2022 positioned to grow our market share, further optimize our user experience and continue to strengthen our multi-product suite of offerings.”