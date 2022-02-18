Abbott issues voluntary recall of certain infant formulas
Feb. 18, 2022 7:08 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Abbott (NYSE:ABT) is trading lower in the pre-market on Friday after the company announced the initiation of a voluntary recall of certain infant powder formulas manufactured at its Sturgis, Mich. production facility.
- The recall impacts Alimentum and EleCare formulas and excludes any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas, the company said.
- The decision followed four consumer complaints regarding Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport after the consumption of powder infant formula produced at the facility.
- An inspection of the facility has found the presence of Cronobacter sakazakiiin in non-product contact areas of the plant, but there was no evidence of Salmonella Newport, according to Abbott (ABT). Further investigations are currently underway.
- With ~10% YoY growth, Nutritionals generated $2.1B in sales for the company in 2021, driven by more than 50% contribution from Pediatric Nutritionals.